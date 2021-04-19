Advertisement

Briggs Subaru raises big bucks for Meals on Wheels

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local car dealer serves up big bucks for a group serving up meals for seniors.

Briggs Subaru of Topeka presented a check for just shy of $5,400 to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas. They raised the money through their December ‘Share the Love’ event. Owner Russ Briggs chipped in as well.

The money will help Meals on Wheels deliver a hot, nutritious meal to hundreds of homebound people every day. But, the mission goes beyond just a meal.

“Sometimes people need just a daily interaction, a daily check-in, so our volunteers help do that,” Midland Care’s Shawn Sullivan said. “Particularly during COVID, people have been even more isolated, it’s been especially more important.”

“All the businesses in our community, whether they’re small or large, are working together even more now to try to keep the money local, keep everything right here in Topeka,” Briggs Subaru GM Tony Rubbo said. “It’s one family here in Topeka.”

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas serves homebound seniors and people with disabilities in Shawnee and Jefferson Counties.

