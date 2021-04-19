Accumulating snowfall likely Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winter weather is making a full comeback to northeast Ks next week bringing freezing temperatures, cloudy skies, and accumulating snowfall.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds from the SW at 5-10mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the day with clouds increasing in the evening as a powerful cold front pushes through. Highs will range from the upper 40s (northern Ks by the Nebraska state line) to the mid 60s (south of I-70). Winds will be breezy from the W at 5-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Monday afternoon is when the strong cold front will be blasting through bringing much colder air south. Widespread precipitation is expected along and behind the front. We will likely see precipitation start off as rain before changing over to a wintry mix, then to all snow after midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Ks from 10PM Monday to 10AM Tuesday.

Tuesdays snowfall forecast (WIBW)

Snow may be moderate at times during the morning commute hours of Tuesday. Ground temperatures are warm, but we will still see snow accumulations of 1-3+”, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Isolated amounts of 2-4″ of snow on grassy surfaces will be possible. Roads may be slushy in spots during Tuesday morning’s commute so give yourself some extra time when getting out!

There are also two Freeze Watches in effect for northeast Ks from 10PM Monday to 10AM Tuesday due to low temperatures falling into the low 30s. Another Freeze Watch is in effect from 9PM Tuesday to 10AM Wednesday. This freeze has the potential to be a HARD FREEZE, as lows are likely to fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

You’ll want to take steps now to protect sensitive vegetation and outdoor plants! Make sure you also have the coats and gloves ready for use Tuesday and Wednesday morning...

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs getting back into the 50s.

Another storm system will be pushing into the state Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be well above freezing, so we are only expecting rain from this system.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Next weekend looks to be warmer with highs getting back into the 60s.

Taking Action:

1. Monitor the forecast over the next 24 hours to stay up to date on Monday night/Tuesday mornings snowfall.

2. Use caution when commuting Tuesday morning as roads may be slushy.

3. Have the coats, gloves, and snow brush ready for use this week...

