Sunday Looks Good Before Changes Arrive Monday Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with highs warming into the low 60s. Tonight we dip into the upper 30s with skies clearing a bit more and winds turning to the southwest at about 5-10 mph. Tomorrow during the day should be find is looking likely to be the last good day for the next couple days. We should still reach about 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon before a strong cold front pushes through bringing with it some chances for rain and snow on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Today: High near 61. Partly cloudy skies. Winds northwest 5-10 mph

Tonight: Low near 39. Mostly clear. Winds turning southwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday: High near 60. Becoming cloudy. Winds southwest, then north between 10-15 mph. Rain and snow chances Monday night.

A powerful cold front will be pushing through Kansas late Monday into early Tuesday morning. During this time, our temperatures will fall to 32 degrees or even below into the upper 20s with widespread precipitation. Timing of the front, and how much cold air this system brings in will be key in what type of precipitation we see.

Precipitation will likely start off as a wintry mix transitioning to snow late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation amounts are still in question, but general thinking is most areas will see 1-2″ of snow on grassy/elevated surfaces. Isolated amounts of 2-4″ of snow on grassy surfaces will be possible. Roads may be a slushy during for Tuesday mornings commute so give yourself some extra time when getting out!

Tuesday Morning Snow (WIBW)

During the day Tuesday, our temperatures will begin to rise above freezing into the 40s and precipitation will change back over to rain. We will begin drying out late Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night we are expecting a hard freeze with lows around 30 degrees and possibly below into the upper 20s. Temperatures this cold can kill any sprouting plants that may have been planted early. Be sure to bring in any outdoor plants that you can if you want to keep them after Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be dry but our unsettled weather pattern will pick back up for Thursday and especially Friday with more widespread precipitation chances. Temperatures will be into the upper 50s and low 60s, so precipitation will fall as rain.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. Enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday afternoon.

2. Monitor the forecast for the approaching cold front coming in late Monday that may bring accumulating snowfall.

