Nice weather Sunday, but winter makes a comeback next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will begin clearing out after midnight allowing for lows to fall into the mid-to-upper 30s. Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the low 60s. Get outdoors and enjoy Sunday as we are expecting a strong cold front to push in late Monday bringing the chance of some accumulating snowfall.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds from the NW at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds light from the W at 5-10mph.

You will want to take advantage of the nice weather Sunday afternoon and get outside and enjoy the light winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s as we are expecting a big change in the weather pattern come Monday night.

A powerful cold front will be pushing through Kansas late Monday into early Tuesday morning. During this time, our temperatures will fall to 32 degrees or even below into the upper 20s with widespread precipitation. Timing of the front, and how much cold air this system brings in will be key in what type of precipitation we see.

Precipitation will likely start off as a wintry mix transitioning to snow late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation amounts are still in question as we are still a couple days out, but general thinking is most areas will see 1-2″ of snow on grassy/elevated surfaces. Isolated amounts of 2-4″ of snow on grassy surfaces will be possible. Roads may be a little slick and slushy during Tuesday mornings commute so give yourself some extra time when getting out!

Snow outlook for Tuesday (WIBW)

During the day Tuesday, our temperatures will begin to rise above freezing into the 40s and precipitation will change back over to rain. We will begin drying out late Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night we are expecting a hard freeze with lows around 30 degrees and possibly below into the upper 20s. Temperatures this cold can kill any sprouting plants that may have been planted early. Be sure to bring in any outdoor plants that you can if you want to keep them after Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be dry but our unsettled weather pattern will pick back up for Thursday and especially Friday with more widespread precipitation chances. Temperatures will be into the upper 50s and low 60s, so precipitation will fall as rain.

Taking Action:

1. Enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday afternoon.

2. Monitor the forecast for the approaching cold front coming in late Monday that may bring accumulating snowfall.

