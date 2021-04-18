Advertisement

Local woman hits a milestone of turning 100-years-old this month

By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Leola Passow turned 100-years-old this month and she celebrated with her family.

The reception took place at the Lake Shawnee Event Center to make sure they had room to fit each guests.

She requested her favorite foods and asked to have a singer perform at her party--

And her family granted her wish.

She says the key to a long and happy life is finding things you enjoy doing. Passow loved to quilt and thinks people should focus on what they love.

