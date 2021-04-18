Kansas Gas Service promotes utility bill assistance programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is reminding customers who need assistance with paying their natural gas bills that payment options and financial help is available.

The company is notifying customers with past due balances through mail, recorded calls and email.

“We want customers to know that if they’re unable to make a payment, we are here to help,” Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service director of customer service said.

“In normal times, you may not need or qualify for assistance, but this year has been challenging. Fortunately, due to federal funding, there are resources available.”

Frye also encourages customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later. Energy Assistance Available to Customers The company has a dedicated webpage that identifies numerous programs and agencies in specific cities that provide utility assistance.

Among the programs available to help eligible customers:

• Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that helps households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit.

• Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) serves Kansans outside of Wichita who have had difficulty paying or collecting rent, utility or internet payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERAP) provides assistance on past due and/or future rent and utility bills for Wichita residents impacted by COVID-19.

• Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program is administered by the Community Resources Council to provide mortgage, rent, internet and utilities assistance to households in Topeka that have been affected by COVID-19.

• Share The Warmth is a partnership between Kansas Gas Service and The Salvation Army that provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home-heating expenses.

Kansas Gas Service suspended disconnects for nonpayment for several months and plans to resume normal collection activities this month.

In addition to regular past due notifications, customers with accounts subject to disconnection and who have opted into text messages will also receive an alert with a link to the Kansas Gas Service website for easy payment access to prevent discontinuation of service.

The company reminds customers to be aware of potential scams.

A legitimate call from Kansas Gas Service will never include a demand for immediate payment.

