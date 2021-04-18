Fellowship Hi-Crest offers the Moderna vaccine instead of Johnson and Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fellowship Hi-Crest is making changes with its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Initially Hi-Crest was giving out the Johnson and Johnson one time shot, but with the recent pause in distribution---they offered the Moderna vaccine today instead.
They took up to 100 people and whoever received their vaccine will have to return back for a second shot.
Their next round of clinics -they will be offering the Moderna vaccine.
If you still have not gotten your vaccine, the county and fellowship Hi-Crest will plan on have more clinics in May.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.