Crews battle vehicle fire on SE Leland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department battled a fire Saturday afternoon that was coming from a vehicle in the alley driveway near Southeast Leland Street.

According to TFD, fire crews were called to a fire that occurred within the alley driveway of 705 SE Leland St. shortly after 12:00 noon on Saturday.

When crews arrived, fire crews found the fire coming from the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Topeka fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before causing minor damage to the adjacent detached garage.

The vehicle sustained significant damage. Topeka fire says the cause of the fire is undetermined and under further investigation.

Officials say damage to the adjacent detached garage was contained to non-structural damage only.

The estimated garage damage is at $500 to the vehicle and $1,000 to the detached garage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.