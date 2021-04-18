‘Aggieville Showdown’ brings livestock show to business district

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Aggieville Showdown is a cattle jackpot show that brings exhibitors together to show off their finest cattle.

“These cattle are pretty much pampered from day one they are raised right, it also entails a lot of animal husbandry, feeding nutrition, dairy work making sure they have the right vaccines, the right feed to make them get to this endpoint,” said Garrett Stewart, a veterinarian at Washington Vet Clinic.

The cattle were judged starting Saturday morning at the Riley County Fairgrounds and then the top contenders went on to compete at the Aggieville business district.

“They’re basically evaluated on meat quality, structural soundness, and the ability to take grain and turn it to the nice steak you eat at home.”

The event was designed to bring the community together to celebrate agriculture.

“You know these kids have been working hard for the past two years and some of them were let down, they had projects that they didn’t get to take out on the road and participate in these events. I think being able to get out and see their friends from other counties and states is another wonderful thing for these kids and its just all apart of the family atmosphere that goes on in these events.”

