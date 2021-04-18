Advertisement

‘Aggieville Showdown’ brings livestock show to business district

Aggieville Showdown
Aggieville Showdown(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Aggieville Showdown is a cattle jackpot show that brings exhibitors together to show off their finest cattle.

“These cattle are pretty much pampered from day one they are raised right, it also entails a lot of animal husbandry, feeding nutrition, dairy work making sure they have the right vaccines, the right feed to make them get to this endpoint,” said Garrett Stewart, a veterinarian at Washington Vet Clinic.

The cattle were judged starting Saturday morning at the Riley County Fairgrounds and then the top contenders went on to compete at the Aggieville business district.

“They’re basically evaluated on meat quality, structural soundness, and the ability to take grain and turn it to the nice steak you eat at home.”

The event was designed to bring the community together to celebrate agriculture.

“You know these kids have been working hard for the past two years and some of them were let down, they had projects that they didn’t get to take out on the road and participate in these events. I think being able to get out and see their friends from other counties and states is another wonderful thing for these kids and its just all apart of the family atmosphere that goes on in these events.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
Homicide investigation underway into shooting death of 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.
TPD publicly identifies 16-year-old homicide victim
Kansas teen dies after 3-vehicle head-on crash
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez tosses his bat after hitting a walkoff home run during the...
Royals earn doubleheader split with Jays on Perez’s walk-off
Jerold Binkley Memorial Garden
Dedication of Jerold Binkley Memorial Garden presented at Tulip Festival
Jerold Binkley Memorial Garden
Jerold Binkley Memorial Garden
Riley Co. Jail Volunteer Librarian Kathy Pauls straightens books in the library. She returned...
Riley Co. Jail Librarian returns to work after COVID-19 pandemic kept her home