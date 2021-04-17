Water main break forces lane closure on SW Washburn Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the closure of a lane on SW Washburn Ave.

The City of Topeka says the outside lane and bike lane of SW Washburn Ave., just north of the SW 15th St. intersection, is closed due to a water main break.

According to the City, traffic continues in the left lane of the one-way street. It said the outside lane could reopen on Saturday, after the repair, but the bike lane will remain closed.

