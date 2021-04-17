Advertisement

Volunteer Match Day will be held

Volunteers helped unload a food truck for a Food Pantry give away project during an earlier...
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Volunteer Match Day will pair volunteers with local organizations. The event will be on May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Municipal Building Gym.

Nichole Mader, Junction City - Geary County United Way Director, said this is an opportunity to collaborate with the community. “We’re bringing all sorts of nonprofits, churches, everything together. If they use volunteers we want them at this event. “Community members wanting to give back or learn about what exists in the community are also invited to attend.

The idea for Volunteer Match Day was developed by Pastor Doug Brown, First Baptist Church, who noted that there a lot of people who want to volunteer but don’t know where to go. “I called Nichole and we talked and we just moved forward coming up with a date, with a name for it, and pressing forward we would match volunteers and volunteer agencies.

Organizations can set up a table and chairs at the Municipal Building. All current COVID-19 practices will be followed, such as face masks and social distancing. For more information call Nichole Mader at 238-2117.

Mader stated that during the event people can come in. We’ll have door prizes, lunch. So they can come through, it will basically be like a walk-through. " Those who attend can sign up and learn about different organizations.

