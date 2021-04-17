Advertisement

USCIS welcomes 101 new US citizens

(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 01 new U.S. citizens at a ceremony at Wichita State University on Friday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it and the District Court of Kansas welcomed 101 new U.S. citizens on Friday at Wichita State University. It said Senior District Judge J. Thomas Marten presided, and a clerk of the court administered the Oath of Allegiance.

According to USCIS, citizenship candidates originated from 31 countries: Australia, Burma, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, India, Iran, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.

USCIS said the candidates live in Bel Aire, Chanute, Deerfield, Dodge City, Garden City, Greensburg, Goodland, Haysville, Hugoton, Hutchinson, Independence, Kismet, Liberal, McConnell Air Force Base, Newton, Parsons, Salina, Sedgwick, St. Francis, Ulysses and Wichita.

According to USCIS, the League of Women Voters accepted voter registration cards outside after the ceremony.

USCIS said it encourages new citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media with the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

According to USCIS, it naturalized around 625,000 people during the 2020 fiscal year. It said over 7 million people have applied online for immigration benefits.

To apply for immigration benefits, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
Homicide investigation underway into shooting death of 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.
TPD publicly identifies 16-year-old homicide victim
Kansas teen dies after 3-vehicle head-on crash
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes introduce legislation to designate Kansas trails as National Historic Trails
Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to announce campaign developments Monday
Kansas Water Authority to hold virtual meeting
Lynn Rogers celebrates 100 days as State Treasurer
Spring Valley Elementary custodians are honored with the School of the Month award.
Spring Valley custodians honored with School of the Month award