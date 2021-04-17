USCIS welcomes 101 new US citizens

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 01 new U.S. citizens at a ceremony at Wichita State University on Friday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it and the District Court of Kansas welcomed 101 new U.S. citizens on Friday at Wichita State University. It said Senior District Judge J. Thomas Marten presided, and a clerk of the court administered the Oath of Allegiance.

According to USCIS, citizenship candidates originated from 31 countries: Australia, Burma, Congo (Kinshasa), Cuba, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, India, Iran, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.

USCIS said the candidates live in Bel Aire, Chanute, Deerfield, Dodge City, Garden City, Greensburg, Goodland, Haysville, Hugoton, Hutchinson, Independence, Kismet, Liberal, McConnell Air Force Base, Newton, Parsons, Salina, Sedgwick, St. Francis, Ulysses and Wichita.

According to USCIS, the League of Women Voters accepted voter registration cards outside after the ceremony.

USCIS said it encourages new citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media with the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

According to USCIS, it naturalized around 625,000 people during the 2020 fiscal year. It said over 7 million people have applied online for immigration benefits.

