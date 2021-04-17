Advertisement

Topeka West Mattress Fundraiser back after cancelled last year

Topeka West Mattress Fundraiser. (April 17, 2021)
Topeka West Mattress Fundraiser. (April 17, 2021)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School gave people the chance to pick up a new bed to help the school’s band program.

The Topeka West band held its 6th annual mattress fundraiser this afternoon. It went from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the school’s small gym.

Barry Evans, the Topeka West Band Director, said, “You know, you get that phone call from that company saying, ‘hey I got a fundraising idea for you.’ ‘What are you selling?’ ‘Mattresses.’ ‘What?’ You’re kind of going like wow but it really works.”

Evans said they expected to sell about 30 mattresses. The fundraiser goes directly towards the band to help with expenses. On average they make about $4,000-$5,000. Evans said the most they made in one year was $14,000.

Those who wanted to lay down were given parchment paper to ensure healthy standards between sitting/laying down and the capacity was limited to 20 people inside at a time.

Last year the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year they were ready to go.

Evans said it’s beneficial for the band and the mattress company, CFS beds, selling the products. He is looking forward to next year’s event already. He said it will be in March.

