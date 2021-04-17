Spring Valley custodians honored with School of the Month award

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Custodians at Spring Valley Elementary School were honored with the School of the Month award for April.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says custodians at Spring Valley Elementary School were honored with the School of the Month award from ABM Industries. It said ABM is the contractor that provides its custodial and maintenance services.

Kevin Knitter, ABM Industries’ custodial manager, said Milford Elementary has been dominating the award for 2021.

“Spring Valley is the first school that’s broke into School of the Month since that,” Knitter said. “This is a big deal.”

According to the District, ABM does three to four inspections on each school building every week. It said the scores are tallied and the total determines which school gets the award.

Sierra Jackson, principal of Spring Valley, said the school has about 350 students.

“That’s why I think it’s significant for our team. It’s pretty cool that a building this size is getting this award,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting for all of them to be recognized.”

USD 475 said the day shift custodial team at Spring Valley includes Arthur Dean and Roger Reynolds, while the night shift includes Jacob Wren, Anna Bovadilla and Michelle Jones.

