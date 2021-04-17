Advertisement

Spring Valley custodians honored with School of the Month award

Spring Valley Elementary custodians are honored with the School of the Month award.
Spring Valley Elementary custodians are honored with the School of the Month award.(USD 475)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Custodians at Spring Valley Elementary School were honored with the School of the Month award for April.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says custodians at Spring Valley Elementary School were honored with the School of the Month award from ABM Industries. It said ABM is the contractor that provides its custodial and maintenance services.

Kevin Knitter, ABM Industries’ custodial manager, said Milford Elementary has been dominating the award for 2021.

“Spring Valley is the first school that’s broke into School of the Month since that,” Knitter said. “This is a big deal.”

According to the District, ABM does three to four inspections on each school building every week. It said the scores are tallied and the total determines which school gets the award.

Sierra Jackson, principal of Spring Valley, said the school has about 350 students.

“That’s why I think it’s significant for our team. It’s pretty cool that a building this size is getting this award,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting for all of them to be recognized.”

USD 475 said the day shift custodial team at Spring Valley includes Arthur Dean and Roger Reynolds, while the night shift includes Jacob Wren, Anna Bovadilla and Michelle Jones.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
Homicide investigation underway into shooting death of 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.
TPD publicly identifies 16-year-old homicide victim
Kansas teen dies after 3-vehicle head-on crash
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes introduce legislation to designate Kansas trails as National Historic Trails
Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to announce campaign developments Monday
Kansas Water Authority to hold virtual meeting
Lynn Rogers celebrates 100 days as State Treasurer