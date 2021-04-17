Advertisement

Slight Chance for Rain Showers Today with Snow in the Forecast

Hard Freeze on Tuesday Night
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting the day off with lows in the 40s for Northeast Kansas. Skies today will be cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers throughout the day today. Winds will be light form the north between 5-10 miles per hour with a high of about 54 degrees for Topeka.

We begin to break up the clouds for Sunday afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy and highs optimistically reaching 60 degrees for tomorrow. Sunday night will cool down to the upper 30s with skies becoming mostly sunny during the day on Monday with winds now being form the south between 5-10 mph.

Late Monday afternoon is when we are expecting some big changes to our weather. A strong cold front will slide on in from the north initially bringing rain to the region Monday evening and early Monday night. Eventually the rain will switch over to snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The latest data indicates that snowfall totals could be between 1-2 inches across Northeast Kansas. I don’t expect any of the snow to stay on the roadways and travel impacts should be at a minimum. Any accumulation will likely stay isolated to your grassy and covered surfaces. The snow will melt later Tuesday afternoon as our temperatures are expected to reach the middle 40s.

Tuesday night we are expecting a hard freeze with lows around 30 degrees and below. Temperatures this cold can kill any sprouting plants that may have been planted early. Be sure to bring in any outdoor plants that you can if you want to keep them after Tuesday night.

8-Day
8-Day

