SENT Prep Academy opens their doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The founder of SENT Topeka, Johnathan Sublet, said they were expecting the prep academy buildings to open in year 10-15 but after three, they got it done.

Sublet said it wouldn’t be possible without the community and their partnerships.

The prep academy will feature classrooms for early childhood students in the community with two buildings with two different classrooms in each.

SENT is also partnering with Child Care Aware Eastern Kansas to give teachers training. They can train at SENT Prep Academy and use the experience to make the next step. Sublet said they will be paid higher than industry standard and will receive medical benefits as well.

“We’re going to be a sending center, not only for the young mind, but also for the adult mind whose looking to take their step,” he said. We’re incredibly excited.”

It was very important to open these up for the kids, and teachers, in Hi-Crest for Sublet. As it is one of the most under-resourced neighborhoods in the state..

The community health maps for the City of Topeka shows Hi-Crest as an intensive care neighborhood in the “deep red” and he wants to see it change to a “dark blue” to show they are providing essential resources and improving.

“We’re using the same measures. when you look at it, there’s things around home-ownership and crime and different things of that nature. We’re partnering with all of our community partners both public and private to see that deep red go dark blue -- to go from intensive care to totally healthy,’ he said. “We’re starting here on a narrow-focus in terms of geography, but wide-focus in terms of holistic approach to see that change come about.”

Sublet said that within a 10 minute drive radius of where the academy is at -- 22% of kids aged 0-4 are in any kind of early childhood education.

“That means we have left it all on the shoulders our kindergarten teachers and our partners with Topeka Public Schools to help our kids be at reading level by the end of the first grade,” he said. “We want to say, it’s not your responsibility alone, that we are here. both the parents and their families and other organizations like sent.”

