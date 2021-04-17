Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes introduce legislation to designate Kansas trails as National Historic Trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Ron Estes have introduced legislation to designate two Kansas trails as National Historic Trails.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he introduced legislation to designate the Chisholm and Western cattle trails as National Historic Trails. He said U.S. Representative Ron Estes (KS-04) introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

According to Sen. Moran, the Chisholm Trail runs through Caldwell, Wichita, Abilene and Ellsworth. He said the Western Trail runs through Dodge City and other Kansas communities. He said the Chisholm Trail was used from 1867 to 1885 and the Western Trail was used from 1874 to 1897 to move over 10 million cattle across the nation, contributing to the economic growth of towns and cities along the trails.

“As the country expanded westward, ranchers moved millions of heads of cattle across the plains to train depots in Kansas along the Chisholm and Western cattle trails,” said Sen. Moran. “These trails played an important role in the economy of the country and supplying food for Americans in the late 19th century. Designating them as historic trails will help preserve their place in our nation’s history for the enjoyment and education of future generations of Americans while providing economic opportunities for Kansas communities to promote tourism to our state.”

“When we think about advances that moved our country forward, the Chisholm and Western Trails are two of those elements that helped shape the midwestern economy – with millions of cattle traveling through the Great Plains,” said Rep. Estes. “Farmers and ranchers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska have always been a critical part of this country, and the cowboy culture that was evident on the Chisholm and Western Trails are at the very heart of who we are as Americans – hard-working, rugged and independent. Designating these trails is more than just noting paths through the Great Plains, but showcasing the historical significance of the people who traveled the more than 1,300 miles through multiple states, and their way of life.”

Sen. Moran said designating the trails as NHT will allow the collaboration between landowners, communities, state and local governments to maintain, conserve and promote the trails. He said the trails will join the 19 other designated historic trails across the nation, including five that pass through parts of Kansas.

Moran said the legislation includes strong protections for private property rights along the trails and cooperation by landowners or communities is strictly on a voluntary basis.

