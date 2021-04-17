Search continues for suspect in murder of Kansas woman

SALINA, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities investigating the murder of a woman in Salina continue their search for a suspect identified as 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull.

He is wanted for the February 23 shooting death of 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman. The Saline County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Hull for murder in the first degree.

Hull is described as a black male, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A tattoo on the right side of his neck is “Mi Familia.”

On Monday, police reported the arrest of Clarence Darnyl Brown, 34, of Salina, in connection with the case. Brown is being held on requested charges of Aiding and abetting first-degree murder, Criminal solicitation and Interference with law enforcement.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on February 23, police responded to the 700 block of North Fourth Street in Salina for a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a woman identified as Hoffman inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street. She had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel.

Police say Hull should be considered armed and dangerous. They encourage anyone with information on Hull’s current location to contact 911 immediately.

