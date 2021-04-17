Advertisement

Riley Co. Jail Librarian returns to work after COVID-19 pandemic kept her home

Riley Co. Jail Volunteer Librarian Kathy Pauls straightens books in the library. She returned...
Riley Co. Jail Volunteer Librarian Kathy Pauls straightens books in the library. She returned to volunteering after months of being away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Jail Librarian has returned to her volunteer work after the COVID-19 pandemic kept her home.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that its volunteer Jail Librarian Kathy Pauls is back to work at the library in the Riley Co. Jail after the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from volunteering for months.

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Saturday, April 17, 2021

According to RCPD, Pauls volunteers her personal time to maintain the operations of the library and is dedicated to helping inmates better themselves.

RCPD said Pauls volunteers several hours a week trading older books with newer ones, keeping popular books in circulation, filling book requests and making lists for reading suggestions.

RCPD said it wanted to Thank Pauls for everything she does for the Jail and the inmates, she truly makes a difference.

