Police Chief strives for transparency, hosts community meetings to share crime statistics

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Improving the relationship between the Police Department and the community is one goal for Junction City Police Chief John Lamb.

Chief Lamb has implemented the Chief’s Advisory Council Chief’s Walk along with community meetings to engage community members with local law enforcement and community leaders.

The Police Department has divided the City into fourths using Jackson Street and Sixth Street as the dividing points.

Each quarter the Chief and members of the Police Department will host community meetings, presenting crime statistics for each quadrant for the current year, compared to the previous two years.

Following the presentation, a Q & A session allows community members to ask questions which helps the Police Department share additional information, being as transparent as they can with community members.

“That transparency is…is a key element. It has to be one of the major cogs in the wheel to…to a successful law enforcement community engagement.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb says.

The next Chief’s Advisory Council meeting will be Monday, April 19th at 7:00 pm at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene at 1025 S. Washington and will address the Southeast quadrant of Junction City.

A full list of upcoming events with the Junction City Police Department can be found on their Facebook page.

