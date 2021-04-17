Nearly 3 years after a devastating fire, Hale Library has completely reopened

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly three years after a devastating fire tore through Hale Library on K-State’s campus, the library has reopened following an extensive remodel and restoration project.

Murals throughout the library that were damaged by the fire, or water from extinguishing the fire, were restored.

The murals some of which were painted on plaster, which had to dry before restoring, while another mural was painted on burlap and was carefully removed from the wall before restoration, and rehanging.

New to the library are collaborative workspaces, an innovation technology lab, along with more study space in the rooms with natural lighting.

“It makes me really happy to see the building and the facility reopened and very satisfied with the work that we’ve done to improve it and modernize it while we had the opportunity.” Kansas State University, Dean of Libraries, Lori Goetsch says.

Crews are completing some final touches on the restoration and remodel, but Hale Library is now open seven days a week.

Hours of operation can be found here.

