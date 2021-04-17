Lynn Rogers celebrates 100 days as State Treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lynn Rogers celebrated 100 days as Kansas State Treasurer on Wednesday.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says just over one hundred days into his tenure, he wanted to look back on what he and his office have accomplished.

“We have remained focused these first several months on using our office’s tools to financially empower Kansans around the state,” said State Treasurer Rogers. “It’s what I promised to do when I took the oath of office, and it’s what I’ll continue working on.”

Rogers said he recognized the milestone with a number of events in his hometown of Wichita on Wednesday. He said he took a tour of the Local 441 Plumbers & Pipefitters to learn more about their apprenticeship program and to raise awareness of the expansion of Kansas Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Plans to include registered apprenticeship programs.

Then, Rogers said he visited the Rotary Club of East Wichita to promote his office’s services, specifically the Unclaimed Property Division. He said he found over $2,000 in unclaimed property for residents in attendance and over $20,000 for associated businesses. He said he also hosted a pop-up event with Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Senator Mary Ware and Representative Stephanie Byers at The Monarch to help residents reunite with their unclaimed property.

Rogers said his final stop in Wichita was to the Council of Superintendents, where he prested to the Council on services offered by his office that can help students save and plan for future education expenses.

Since he first stepped into the office in January, Rogers said it has put almost $6 million back into the pockets of Kansans with the Unclaimed Property Division. He said the office has launched a marketing campaign to increase awareness of Unclaimed Property statewide.

According to Rogers, his office has kept the lights on for residents with the City Utility Loan Program. He said in less than a day after the new program was signed into law, his office implemented the application process and began to approve loans that totaled over $65.7 million for 54 municipalities.

Rogers said his office has also negotiated a bipartisan bill to create a low-cost loan program for small businesses and agriculture operations that are struggling. He said he led negotiations to improve the Economic Recover Linked Deposit Loan Program, which provides up to $250,000 loans to small businesses to help operations.

Lastly, Rogers said his office has helped students achieve their dreams with scholarships and savings. He said he has successfully promoted and grown the Kansas Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Plans and ScholarShop search database, both of which put Kansans on the track to academic success and financial empowerment.

“I’m doing what I love the most—working for the people of Kansas by providing financial services that empower them,” said State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “It’s what I’ve been doing for my entire career, and I won’t be slowing down anytime soon.”

