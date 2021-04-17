Advertisement

KU lands top-15 PG Bobby Pettiford

KU lands top-15 PG Bobby Pettiford(Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks have added point guard Bobby Pettiford to their roster for the upcoming season.

Pettiford, who will be a freshman for the 2021-22 season, originally signed with Louisville last fall before opening his recruitment in March 2021.

“We were very fortunate when Bobby opened up his recruitment last month. He became a priority immediately,” head men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great upside and will make an immediate impact for us. His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”

247Sports ranks Pettiford as the No. 5 overall player in North Carolina and the No. 14 point guard in the country.

The Durham, North Carolina-native averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season, earning him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors.

Pettiford is the fifth KU spring signee for 2021. He joins forwards Cam Martin and Sydney Curry and guards Joseph Yesufu and Kyle Cuffe Jr.

Forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence signed with Kansas in November 2020.

