Advertisement

KSHSAA looking for State Golf volunteers

KSHSAA logo
KSHSAA logo(KSHSAA)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is looking for volunteers for its upcoming boys State Golf tournaments.

Those who sign up will receive a punch card to play a free round of golf at one of four area golf courses.

If you are interested in being a marker for the May 24-25 tournaments, KSHSAA asks you reach out to the course where you would like to volunteer:

  • Winfield-Quail Ridge Golf Course (6A): 3805 Quail Ridge Drive, Winfield, 67156; (620) 221-5645; quailridge@winfieldks.org
  • Hesston Golf Course (3A): 520 Yost Drive, Hesston, 67062; (620) 327-2331
  • Salina Municipal Golf Course (2A): 2500 E. Crawford, Salina, 67401; (785) 826-7450; mike.hargrave@salina.org
  • Emporia Municipal Golf Course (1A): 1133 S. Hwy 99, Emporia, 66801; (620) 343-5610

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

his week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Luke Boyden
his week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley's Luke Boyden
Junction City baseball wins 18-5 over Topeka West
Junction City baseball wins 18-5 over Topeka West
Topeka High softball beats Seaman 6-3
Topeka High softball beats Seaman 6-3