KSHSAA looking for State Golf volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is looking for volunteers for its upcoming boys State Golf tournaments.

Those who sign up will receive a punch card to play a free round of golf at one of four area golf courses.

If you are interested in being a marker for the May 24-25 tournaments, KSHSAA asks you reach out to the course where you would like to volunteer:

Winfield-Quail Ridge Golf Course (6A): 3805 Quail Ridge Drive, Winfield, 67156; (620) 221-5645; 3805 Quail Ridge Drive, Winfield, 67156; (620) 221-5645; quailridge@winfieldks.org

Hesston Golf Course (3A): 520 Yost Drive, Hesston, 67062; (620) 327-2331

Salina Municipal Golf Course (2A): 2500 E. Crawford, Salina, 67401; (785) 826-7450; 2500 E. Crawford, Salina, 67401; (785) 826-7450; mike.hargrave@salina.org

Emporia Municipal Golf Course (1A): 1133 S. Hwy 99, Emporia, 66801; (620) 343-5610

