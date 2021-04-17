Advertisement

Kansas Water Authority to hold virtual meeting

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Authority will hold a virtual meeting on April 26.

The Kansas Water Authority says it will host a meeting via webinar on Monday, April 29, at 9 a.m.

According to the KWA, it is responsible for advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues. It said it also ensures that water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansas and serve as advisors on the Kansas Water Vision and Kansas Water Plan.

For information regarding access to the meeting, click HERE.

