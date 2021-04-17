Kansas Senators call for answers regarding enormous gas bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Kansas senators are calling for answers from the federal investigators regarding the enormous gas bills communities are receiving.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission launched an investigation into the gas prices resulting from the extreme cold in late February.

“As you know, over Presidents’ Day weekend, extreme cold temperatures driving demand for natural gas left impacted municipal gas utilities and their communities no choice but to purchase gas at inflated prices or pay even steeper penalties to ensure their customers could continue to heat their homes,” Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall wrote in a letter to FERC.

Two months later, Sens. Moran and Marshall reminded the Commission that Texas isn’t the only state affected by the situation, and asked them for an update on the investigation.

“While much attention has been focused on Texas and ERCOT, residents of other states, including our own, continue to struggle with the consequences of this pricing… On behalf of our constituents, we write today to request an update on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) investigation into the historic natural gas prices experienced by many in the central United States as a result of the severe winter weather in February.”

Some Kansas schools are looking for legal options to address the dramatic spike in cost.

