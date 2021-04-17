Inaugural prospect cattle show bringing cattle to Aggieville Saturday evening

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Contestants for the inaugural Aggieville Showdown prospect cattle show have started to arrive at the Riley County Fairgrounds in Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

The Aggieville Showdown events start at the Riley County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning with contestants showing either market steers or breeding heifers in the showmanship category.

Following showmanship, contestants will show their animals in one of two categories, market steer or breeding heifer, before judges will decide the top six animals in both categories.

Saturday evening the top six breeding heifers and top six market steers will be loaded onto trailers and taken to Aggieville for the Grand Drive event on Moro Street, which includes a fashion show and concert before champions are announced.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit AggievilleShowdown.com.

