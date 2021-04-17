Gov. Kelly concludes Economic Development Week of Back to Work, Back to School tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has finished the Economic Development Week of her Back to Work, Back to School tour.

Governor Laura Kelly says she made stops around the state to celebrate economic success and discuss Kansas’ continued recovery and workforce development efforts.

According to Gov. Kelly, the visits marked the start of her Back to Work, Back to School tour, a weeks-long, statewide tour focused on business, education and healthcare.

“Our discussions this past week had one major aspect in common – that in spite of the challenges we’ve faced, the future of the Kansas economy is brighter than ever before,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration is committed to maintaining this momentum and ensuring Kansas businesses can not only recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but thrive now and into the future.”

The Kansas Governor said stops included roundtable discussions with aerospace suppliers, visits to logistics companies and industrial manufacturers and state workforce centers. She said discussions focused on industry projections, employment needs and other issues. She said she was joined by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

“The end of this terrible situation is finally in view, and if we’re careful, we can put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” Lt. Governor/Secretary Toland said. “Our state’s economy is making monumental strides forward, and we expect the pace of economic growth to increase as we get back to a new normal.”

Gov. Kelly said her administration broke the all-time capital investment record in Kansas in 2020 with over $2.5 billion in new development invested by businesses. She said under her administration, Kansas has closed 348 economic development projects, worth over $4.9 million in capital investment, as well as created over 23,000 new jobs.

Gov. Kelly said she will continue her travels across the state throughout the next two weeks, with the week of April 19 dedicated to healthcare and the following week dedicated to education. She said the tours are meant to encourage and acknowledge Kansans’ return to normal life while also maintaining health and safety.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.