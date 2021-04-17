Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to announce campaign developments Monday
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Governor Jeff Colyer will announce major campaign developments on Monday.
Former Governor Jeff Colyer says he will hold a news conference on Monday, April 19, to announce major developments in his campaign for Kansas Governor.
