Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to announce campaign developments Monday

Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Governor Jeff Colyer will announce major campaign developments on Monday.

Former Governor Jeff Colyer says he will hold a news conference on Monday, April 19, to announce major developments in his campaign for Kansas Governor.

