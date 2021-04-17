Dillons to offer free compost soil to community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is offering the community a chance to pick up some free compost soil from their parking lot this Saturday.

Just in time for Earth Day, Dillons in north Topeka is filling their parking lot with a 25-yard pile of compost soil.

“Its beautiful soil, black gold is what I call it because it is so rich in nutrients, perfect for this time of year when you’re thinking about starting to make those plans in your own home garden or with your friends in community gardens,” Shelia Regehr.

They’re partnering with Quest and Missouri Organics to bring a second life to the waste from their stores.

“We’re able to capture all of those items that would have gone into the trash. Behind me we have asparagus so with our practice, we trim off that end and put it in water so its a fresher product for our customers but what happens to that little tiny piece of asparagus? It goes into a composting bin, travels to Missouri organics, gets turned in to this nutrient rich soil that can then help restore our planet.”

Customers are welcome to show up Saturday after 11 and take the soil they need for gardening projects of their own... with another compost day planned in Wichita soon -- Dillon’s thinks it’s a good way to reach their zero-waste goal.

“Zero waste means ninety percent is removed from the landfill stream and goes alternate roots, so whether its rescued by a food pantry or recycled, this program here is allowed us to move that vision forward.”

To pick up some soil of your own, you can visit the Dillons on NW 25th St. Saturday after 11 A.M.

