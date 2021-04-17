Advertisement

Boyfriend charged with murder in fatal Kansas City beating

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally beating his girlfriend who apparently had been dead for a few days before her body was found inside her Kansas City, Missouri, apartment.

Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Jones, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Long, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Police found her bruised and bloody body on a bedroom floor around 10 a.m. Thursday after a tipster reported that she had possibly been killed few days earlier, The Kansas City Star reports.

Clumps of the 35-year-old woman’s hair had been shaved off, according to court documents. Investigators also found a bloody fingerprint that was later identified as Jones’.

A neighbor told investigators loud noises were heard coming from the apartment on Tuesday night that resembled things being thrown around inside. And detectives later found Long’s car near Jones’ mother’s residence, court documents state.

Jones surrendered to authorities but told detectives he had ended his relationship with Long months earlier and denied being involved in her death.

