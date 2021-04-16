Advertisement

Wichita’s League 42 unveils statue honoring Jackie Robinson

A statue honoring Jackie Robinson was unveiled Thursday, April 15 at Wichita's McAdams Park.
A statue honoring Jackie Robinson was unveiled Thursday, April 15 at Wichita's McAdams Park.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seventy-four years ago Thursday, April 15, Jackie Robinson made history by becoming the first Black man in history to join Major League Baseball. To commemorate the historical breakthrough, Wichita’s League 42 on Thursday unveiled a statue at McAdams Park in Robinson’s honor.

The league, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for inner-city youth to play baseball, also honors Robinson, using the hall-of-famer’s number in its name.

The newly-unveiled statue is located in the newly-built Jackie Robinson Pavilion at McAdams Park. The park hosts games for League 42 which starts its season next Monday, April 19.

