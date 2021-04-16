USD 475 to offer free meals, transportation for Summer School Camp

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (JC Post) – Geary County Schools USD 475 will hold their 2021 Elementary Summer School Camp from June 7 to June 25 at Eisenhower Elementary, Seitz Elementary, Washington Elementary and Grandview Elementary between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The district will provide students attending summer school with free transportation and meals.

“We just want to make it easier for the student, and the parent, for them to be able to participate in the summer school,” said Kaye Fisher, transportation coordinator for the district.

Students participating in summer school who are interested in riding the bus will be picked up from their home school and then bussed to the school they are assigned for summer school. For example, if a student attends school at Sheridan Elementary but is attending summer school at Eisenhower Elementary, they will be picked up at Sheridan and will be taken to Eisenhower.

“We go to their home school because it’s easier to get there and most home schools are within walking distance and so we make it easier for them to get there,” Fisher said. If a student must cross a highway when walking to their home school, the district will plan to pick them up at a designated area, so they do not have to do so.

The district will also provide each student enrolled in summer school breakfast and lunch at no cost.

“Junction City’s food insecurity, and the pandemic, made it even more important to provide meals,” said Shelly Gunderson, the district’s director of child nutrition. “People don’t have jobs, normal jobs, at times.”

For information regarding summer school and enrollment, please contact your student’s respective school

