TPD publicly identifies 16-year-old homicide victim

Homicide investigation underway into shooting death of 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager Thursday night. Police identified him Friday afternoon as 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm at Southeast 6th and Chandler. They have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the incident. So far, they’ve not reported any arrests or released a description of any suspects.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (785) 234-0007 or email telltpd@topekadot.org

