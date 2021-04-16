TPD publicly identifies 16-year-old homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager Thursday night. Police identified him Friday afternoon as 16-year-old Emmanuel Torres.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm at Southeast 6th and Chandler. They have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the incident. So far, they’ve not reported any arrests or released a description of any suspects.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (785) 234-0007 or email telltpd@topekadot.org

