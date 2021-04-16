Advertisement

Topeka’s Polar Plunge gets ‘solar’ makeover with later date, new location

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas is a bit later this year, and will look a bit different as well.

Instead of early February at Lake Shawnee, it’s coming up May 15 at Midwest Health Aquatic Center, SW 21st and Urish. In addition, a cornhole tournament will replace the 5K run/walk.

“(The aquatic center) is handicapped accessible, so our Special Olympics athletes who may be have a little bit more difficult time getting around, they can come out and watch,” said Kristi Powell, a Topeka Police detective and long-time Special Olympics volunteer. “(Cornhole) is logical for us because it is something the Special Olympics athletes are really getting into and it’s going to be an actual Special Olympics sport.”

Watch the video to hear an update on a return to play for Special Olympics athletes. You can register now for the event at plungeks.org.

