Topeka Habitat for Humanity searches for stolen trailer

A trailer full of tools and equipment was stolen from a Habitat for Humanity job site on April...
A trailer full of tools and equipment was stolen from a Habitat for Humanity job site on April 16, 2021.(Topeka Habitat for Humanity)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Habitat for Humanity is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a job site.

The Topeka Habitat for Humanity says in a Facebook post that it needs help finding a trailer that was stolen from one of its job sites in the 2700 block of Buchanan.

Help! BE ON THE LOOKOUT! Around 3am our tool trailer was stolen from our job site in the 2700 block of Buchanan. It is...

Posted by Topeka Habitat for Humanity on Friday, April 16, 2021

According to the organization, a blud Dodge truck with a silver stripe and a jeep were both involved in the theft.

Habitat for Humanity said if anyone happens to see the trailer, which contains all of its worksite equipment and tools, they should contact the Topeka Police Department immediately.

A video from a neighbor at the job site was captured of the theft and is in the comments of the post.

