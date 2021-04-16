Topeka Fire Department to hold Camp Courage for young women ages 14-20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young women who are interested in finding out more about emergency services may want to check out a weeklong camp set for the middle of June in Topeka.

Camp Courage 2021 will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from June 14 to 18 at the Topeka Fire Department Training Academy, 324 S.E. Jefferson.

According to the Topeka Fire Department’s Facebook page, the camp is restricted to young women between the ages of 14 to 20.

All the instructors are women who are in the fire service at various departments across Kansas.

Participants will receive instruction in areas including proper use of fire extinguishers; using fire hoses; search and rescue; high-angle rescue; auto extrication; and first-aid concepts.

There is no cost to attend the camp.

Young women who are interested in emergency services can register for the program or find out more information by visiting www.topeka.org/tfd.

