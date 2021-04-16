Study shows majority of Kansans may believe in immunity passports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by MyBioSource.com shows that 67% of Kansans think those with the COVID-19 vaccine should have an immunity passport.

While the federal government has said it will not mandate COVID passports, MyBioSource.com says the state of New York has introduced the Excelsior Pass, which allows residents to access a code on their phone for proof of vaccination.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical product distribution company, said it conducted a study to see how many people would want an immunity passport. It said it found that two-in-three Kansans believe that those that have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be issued an immunity passport. It said this is higher than the national average of 59%.

The research also found that 30% of respondents believe that there should be an interstate travel ban for those that have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine. It said it should be noted that some countries have had immunization requirements in place for years for travelers in order to prevent the spread of diseases such as yellow fever or polio.

According to MyBioSource.com, 60% of respondents said they think professional sports teams should give preference to vaccinated ticketholders. It said this follows the announcement that the Super Bowl gave away 7,500 free tickets to healthcare workers that had gotten both doses of the vaccine to the Feb. 7, 2021, game. It said considering the large crowds that attended sports games before the COVID-19 pandemic, it could make attendees post-COVID feel more protected in these settings.

The company said 53% of respondents also think that if immunity passports are issued, they should also state which company’s vaccine the holder received.

Additionally, MyBioSource.com said the survey found that 42% of respondents said they would be concerned about privacy and data sharing if immunity passports are issued. However, it said 47% said they would be willing to share their data with Big Pharma if it would help to improve the COVID-19 vaccine.

