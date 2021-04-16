Advertisement

Some Kansas public schools set to take legal action against gas utilities they accuse of price gouging

Auburn-Washburn’s bill was 800% higher than usual
Schools set to take action against utility companies for what they allege is price gouging.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 437 Auburn-Washburn says it received a gas bill 800% higher than usual.

Now, they and other Kansas schools are looking at their legal options. Auburn-Washburn usually pays about $5,000 a month for gas. The cost spiked significantly during February’s cold crisis to the tune of $45,000.

While USD 437 has not yet made a decision, at least 35 Kansas school districts have said they’re signing on to be represented by Kansas City area attorney Jim Zakoura, an expert in utilities law.

On a ZOOM call Friday, he told us that there is no doubt that price gouging is at play. He says there is no way that these school districts owe the amounts that they’ve been billed. Zakoura says under Kansas law, prices should have been set after the governor declared a state of disaster. However, that’s not what happened.

Austin Harris with KASB says the group taking legal action could grow.

“We have 178 members that we represent at KASB through our natural gas consortium. Our bills are ranging from 6 to 10 x higher than what they are in a normal February.”

Zakoura says they are going through a several parts process. First, they’re contacting the natural gas providers to verify the invoices. Secondly:

“We’re asking all the suppliers to confirm under the contracts how they got to the prices charged,” attorney Jim Zakoura said. “We have a lot of questions as to whether the prices are accurate under the terms of the contract.”

Lastly, Zakoura says that Kansas consumer protection law will take precedent over any contract law at a time like that.

“Under no circumstances will the school districts pay an amount that exceeds the lawful maximum allowed under Kansas law,” Zakoura said.

Dr. Aarion Gray with Topeka Public Schools says the district has not yet received its gas bill. Once they do, he tells us they will determine the appropriate action at that time.

