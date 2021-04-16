Advertisement

Sen. Marshall bill lowering prescription drug costs heading to President’s desk

(Source: WSFA)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs is heading to the president’s desk.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) , Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) co-sponsored the measure. The US House passed it Wednesday.

“As a physician, and now a U.S. Senator, I believe innovation and competition can have a profound impact on driving down the cost of health care,” Sen. Marshall said. “The current regulatory landscape unnecessarily delays patient access to FDA-approved generics. Our bipartisan legislation ensures affordable life-saving medicine while preserving innovation for cutting-edge medicine, and I’m pleased we are one step closer to this becoming law.” The ensuring innovation act closes loopholes companies use to claim their drugs are innovative, and exploit to keep exclusive rights and prevent cheaper variations from hitting the market.

“We need to stand up for Americans who are struggling to afford life-saving prescription drugs. This is especially important as we navigate the public health and economic crisis of COVID-19,” Sen. Smith said. “The House passage of our bipartisan Ensuring Innovation Act is important progress in the fight to make medications more effective and drive down costs for consumers. The next step is for President Biden to sign this into law.”

