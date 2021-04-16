Royals vs. Blue Jays game postponed due to heavy rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Royals vs. Blue Jays game has been postponed due to heavy rain in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Royals say due to heavy rains in the area expected during the evening of Friday, April 16, their game against the Blue Jays has been postponed. The team said they will play two 7 inning games as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 17. It said the first game will start at 1:10 p.m. and the second will begin at 5:10 p.m.

According to the Royals, those holding tickets to Friday’s game should use those same tickets to attend Saturday’s special second game at 5:10 p.m. It said if ticketholders are unable to make the game on Saturday, it has outlined its ticket policy for a future game below:

Fans may be eligible to receive a voucher to use for a future 2021 regular-season game. *Restrictions Apply

Fans who purchased tickets on any secondary market must contact the customer service staff for that business for inquiries about rainout tickets.

Tickets and parking for the postponed game are not eligible for refunds.

