Road construction near Candlewood Shopping Center to fix storm sewer, improve traffic flow

City of Manhattan Road Construction on Kimball Avenue near Candlewood Shopping Center
City of Manhattan Road Construction on Kimball Avenue near Candlewood Shopping Center(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Road construction projects have continued to pop up around Manhattan, causing traffic delays and detours for many.

One of the newer projects on Kimball Avenue near the Candlewood shopping center has traffic shifted to the westbound lanes, one lane in each direction while crews work to replace the aging storm sewer system under and along the eastbound lanes.

Asphalt replacement will also be done before switching traffic to the eastbound lanes while improvements are made in the westbound lanes, including additional storm sewer replacement and the addition of extended turn lanes.

Updating the entrance-exit driveway off Kimball making it into a two-lane entrance into the shopping center with a right-turn-only exit.

“There’s some entrances into the existing shopping center that are a little less than ideal, so part of this project is to reconfigure those entrances to hopefully help traffic flow.” City of Manhattan, Project Coordinator, Ken Hays says.

For more information on the active construction projects throughout Manhattan, you can find a list of projects here and a map of current projects here.

