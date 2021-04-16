Advertisement

President Biden orders American flags to half-staff in honor of FedEx mass shooting victims

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has ordered American flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis.

President Joe Biden says as a mark of respect for the victims of the violence perpetrated on April 15, in Indianapolis, Ind., he has ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff.

President Biden said flags should be flown at half-staff until sundown on April 20.

