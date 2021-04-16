President Biden orders American flags to half-staff in honor of FedEx mass shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has ordered American flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis.

President Biden said flags should be flown at half-staff until sundown on April 20.

