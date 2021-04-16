Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested Thursday in Osage County on suspicion of human trafficking after he planned to meet with someone he believed to be a minor, authorities said.

The man, David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was taken into custody Thursday afternoon without incident and was booked into the Osage County Jail in Lyndon.

According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, officers have been conducting an investigation into the online solicitation of a child by an adult.

As a result of the investigation, Wells said, members of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit took Fresia into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Wells said Fresia had made plans to meet with someone he believed to be a minor.

Fresia was booked into the Osage County Jail in connection with aggravated human trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation of a child; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no drug tax stamp.

Additional details weren’t available Friday morning.

