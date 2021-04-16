Advertisement

Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of human trafficking in Osage County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested Thursday in Osage County on suspicion of human trafficking after he planned to meet with someone he believed to be a minor, authorities said.

The man, David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was taken into custody Thursday afternoon without incident and was booked into the Osage County Jail in Lyndon.

According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, officers have been conducting an investigation into the online solicitation of a child by an adult.

As a result of the investigation, Wells said, members of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit took Fresia into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Wells said Fresia had made plans to meet with someone he believed to be a minor.

Fresia was booked into the Osage County Jail in connection with aggravated human trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation of a child; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no drug tax stamp.

Additional details weren’t available Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

Topeka has seen four homicides so far in 2021 after the Thursday night shooting death of a...
After Thursday night slaying, Topeka has four official homicides so far in 2021
A 31-year-old Haysville man was killed late Thursday in a rollover crash in Edwards County in...
One killed in Thursday night rollover crash in south-central Kansas
First Alert Rain
Friday forecast: A rainy end to the week
Rain all day
A rainy end to the week