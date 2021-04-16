One-year master’s program provides path for professional biomedical studies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) — Kansas State University continues to fulfill its land-grant mission through new programs that help serve unique educational needs.

Launched in summer 2020, the new one-year master’s degree in biomedical science program is attracting a broad mix of students to the College of Veterinary Medicine, serving as a bridge for opportunities both inside and outside of the veterinary medical curriculum. Part of the appeal lies in the program only requiring a yearlong commitment for completion of a master’s degree.

”Often students are not sure what their future holds,” said Matthew Basel, clinical assistant professor and associate director of the program. “The pre-professional one-year master’s program is designed to introduce students to the biomedical field and prepare them for professional school. During the program, students are able to take advanced courses in a wide range of biomedical sciences, including anatomy, physiology, histology and pharmacology.”

”This program has been a great way to strengthen my application for dental school,” said Julissa Andazola, who is in the program’s first class of students. “I have been able to improve my grade point average while working on rigorous coursework.”

Andazola, Ingalls, has a bachelor’s in life sciences from K-State.

Hosted in the anatomy and physiology department, the pre-professional one-year master’s program in biomedical science is a non-thesis, coursework-based master’s degree that can be completed in 12 months. Typically a master’s degree program takes about two years to complete. This program starts during the summer session and is completed at the end of the following spring semester. The 2021 program starts on June 7. Applications for summer admission are being accepted through Friday, May 21.

