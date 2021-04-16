Advertisement

One killed in Thursday night rollover crash in south-central Kansas

A 31-year-old Haysville man was killed late Thursday in a rollover crash in Edwards County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEWIS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in Edwards County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday on US-50 highway, just west of Lewis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was traveling east on US-50 when it left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled multiple times.

The driver, identified as Brandon S. Reese, 31 of Haysville, was ejected from the truck.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Reese, who was alone in the pickup truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

