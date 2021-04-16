Advertisement

Man dies in rollover accident in Edwards County Thursday

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after a crash in Edwards County Thursday evening.

Brandon Reese, of Haysville, was traveling on U50 near Lewis when his vehicle left the roadway, rolling multiple times.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the airbags in his 2004 Ram pickup did not deploy. Reese was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

The Topeka Fire Department will sponsor Camp Courage, a program for young women ages 14 to 20,...
Topeka Fire Department to hold Camp Courage for young women ages 14-20
Joshua Alan Shughart, 33, of Holton, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for...
Holton man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
Geary County School and Law Enforcement officials met for tabletop active violence training...
Geary County table top active violence exercise
Topeka has seen four homicides so far in 2021 after the Thursday night shooting death of a...
After Thursday night slaying, Topeka has four homicides so far in 2021