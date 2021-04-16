Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KCTV) - Jurors returned guilty verdicts Thursday night against a man accused of killing two Kansas City area women, who disappeared 10 years apart.

Kylr Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Kara Kopetsky, and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.

Kopetsky, 17, of Belton, filed a protection order against Yust in April 2007, a month before she went missing after walking out of Belton High School. Runions, 21, of Raymore, was seen leaving a gathering with Yust before she disappeared in September 2016.

A man hunting mushrooms found their bodies in April 2017 in a rural area near Belton.

The jury deliberated 15 hours over two days before reaching their decision. Sentencing proceedings begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

