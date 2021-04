RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - KDOT has awarded a bridge replacement project on U.S. 24 over Wildcat Creek drainage 8.9 miles southeast of the U.S. 24 / k-82 junction in Riley County. Klaver Construction Company, Wichita, was awarded the bid totaling $412,828.43.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.