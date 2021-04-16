Advertisement

Kansas teen dies after 3-vehicle head-on crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (JC Post) - A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Friday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven Karley Renee Housworth, 18, Leavenworth, was southbound on 222nd just south of Alexandria Street.

The car rear-ended a 2017 GMC 3500 driven by Craig Anthony Bracken, 35, Basehor.

After the collision, the driver overcorrected and struck a 2012 RAM 1500 driven by Tracy R. Rogers, 62, Lawrence, head-on in the northbound lane of 222nd.

EMS transported Housworth to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where she died. EMS transported Rogers to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Bracken was not injured. Housworth was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

